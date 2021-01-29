Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:05 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Medical workers to get 1st vaccination next month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gyeonggi governor, ruling party in race over relief money handouts (Kookmin Daily)
-- Vaccination to begin next month for medical workers (Donga llbo)
-- People aged 65 or older to get vaccine shots starting in May (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party pushes for impeachment of judge amid controversy over its intention (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party seeks unprecedented impeachment of ordinary judge (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 33.2 mln people to get vaccine shots after July (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 50,000 medical workers to get vaccine shots next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Rep. Choe Kang-wook found guilty of forging internship certificate for Cho Kuk's son (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prime minister urges LG, SK to resolve their battery feud (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics to pay 1,932 won per share in dividends (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon still waiting for his phone time with Biden (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Health workers to go first in COVID vaccination plan (Korea Herald)
-- Medical personnel to get 1st COVID-19 vaccination in Feb. (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!