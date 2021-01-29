(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 29)
Walking diplomatic tightrope
Korea should strike balance between U.S., China
President Moon Jae-in's phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Tuesday, has raised more worries than hopes. It came at a delicate time when new U.S. President Joe Biden is seeking to strengthen America's alliances with other countries, including South Korea, to counter the rise of China.
The positive aspect of the call is that Xi gave his support for Moon's efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Xi also underlined the importance of diplomacy in resolving the North Korea nuclear issue during their 40-minute talks, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
A presidential source quoted Xi as telling Moon, "Realizing denuclearization is in line with the common interests of Korea and China." Xi also said that he supports inter-Korean dialogue and talks between the U.S. and North Korea. For its part, South Korea wants China, the sole ally of the North, to play an active role in prodding Pyongyang to move toward denuclearization and peace.
Maintaining better relations with China is crucial for South Korea to defend its national interests. The country is heavily dependent on its largest trading partner for its economic growth. Yet the flip side is that closer Seoul-Beijing ties might undercut the traditional alliance between Seoul and Washington.
The presidential office said that the Moon-Xi phone talks were part of their New Year greetings to each other. It declined to reveal who initiated the call. However, some pundits argued that the conversation was part of Xi's efforts to lure South Korea to the Chinese side before Moon has a phone conversation with Biden who was inaugurated as the 46th president of the U.S. on Jan. 20.
Considering the mounting rivalry between Washington and Beijing, the Moon administration should be more careful to strike a diplomatic balance between the G2 countries. Moon needs to pay heed to claims by some critics that the call has more to do with China's strategic competition with the U.S. rather than bilateral issues.
As Moon and Xi pointed out, the two countries have more to cooperate with each other on such issues as the fight against COVID-19, South Korea's hosting of a trilateral summit with Japan, and the Chinese leader's visit to Seoul at an early date. They can also speed up the discussion of a bilateral free trade agreement and the launch of the South Korea-China Year of Cultural Exchanges in 2022 to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.
Xi's call was made a day after he participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he warned against a "new Cold War" that will only push the world into division. His warning was interpreted as a thinly-veiled attack on Biden's move to create global alliances to stem China's growing influence.
Unfortunately, the Sino-U.S. rivalry is expected to become intensified under the Biden administration. Biden is certain to inherit his predecessor's Into-Pacific strategy to check a more assertive China. South Korea's dilemma lies here, as the country could someday be forced to choose between the U.S. and China.
For this reason, the Moon administration should go all-out to avoid being caught in the crossfire. South Korea has so far employed "strategic ambiguity" to avoid getting involved in the superpower rivalry. But this will not work anymore if a new Cold War confrontation stirs between Washington and Beijing, leaving Seoul to walk a diplomatic tightrope.
(END)
