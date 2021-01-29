SK Hynix swings to black in Q4
All News 07:40 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 1.76 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), turning from a loss of 125.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 298.3 percent on-year to 965.9 billion won. Revenue increased 15 percent to 7.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
