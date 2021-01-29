Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Hynix 2020 net income up 136.9 pct. to 4.75 tln won

All News 07:41 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 4.75 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), up 136.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5.01 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.71 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 18.2 percent to 31.9 trillion won.
