SK Hynix 2020 net income up 136.9 pct. to 4.75 tln won
All News 07:41 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 4.75 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), up 136.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5.01 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.71 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 18.2 percent to 31.9 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
3
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
4
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence