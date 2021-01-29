Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's Kim Sei-young voted top female golfer of 2020 by U.S. golf writers

All News 08:31 January 29, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean LPGA star Kim Sei-young has been voted the best female golfer of 2020 by U.S. golf journalists.

The Golf Writers Association of America (GWAA) announced Thursday (U.S. local time) that Kim received 69 percent of the votes to be named its Female Player of the Year for 2020.

In this Getty Images file photo from Dec. 20, 2020, Kim Sei-young of South Korea poses with the LPGA Player of the Year trophy following the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Yonhap)

This is Kim's first GWAA honor, and she is the second consecutive South Korean to be named the top female player, after following Ko Jin-young for the 2019 season.

Kim grabbed her first major title October with a five-shot victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She followed that up with a victory in her very next tournament, the Pelican Women's Championship, in November.

On the strength of these two titles, part of her six top-10s in nine starts in a 2020 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Kim also won the LPGA Player of the Year award.

In this Getty Images file photo from Oct. 11, 2020, Kim Sei-young of South Korea holds up the trophy after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Yonhap)

"I am very pleased and honored to receive such an important award," said Kim, world No. 2. "It is an amazing feeling to get recognized for my efforts and dedication. This is a true booster encouraging me to continue my hard work. I am also very appreciative of the GWAA's tremendous work for the sport of golf."

In this Getty Images file photo from Oct. 11, 2020, Kim Sei-young of South Korea (L) celebrates after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Yonhap)

Men's world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer were named the Men's Player of the Year and the Senior Player of the Year, respectively.

Players of the Year are traditionally honored at the annual GWAA Awards Dinner in April in Augusta, Georgia, on the eve of the Masters. But this year's event has been canceled because of COVID-19. The GWAA said the three winners this year will receive their awards later in the year.

In this Getty Images file photo from Dec. 20, 2020, Kim Sei-young of South Korea watches her shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

