Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -4/-12 Sunny 0
Incheon -4/-11 Sunny 0
Suwon -3/-13 Sunny 0
Cheongju -2/-8 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 00/-8 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon -3/-15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 01/-10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 00/-7 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 02/-5 Snow 20
Jeju 05/02 Snow 30
Daegu 01/-8 Sunny 0
Busan 03/-6 Sunny 0
(END)
