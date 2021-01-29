KOSDAQ 963.58 UP 2.35 points (open)
All News 09:01 January 29, 2021
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
3
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
4
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first