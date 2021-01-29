Samsung Card Q4 net income down 21.7 pct. to 48.1 bln won
All News 09:39 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 48.1 billion won (US$43.1 million), down 21.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 62.9 billion won, down 27.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 25.9 percent to 914.7 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
3
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
4
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence