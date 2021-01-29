Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card Q4 net income down 21.7 pct. to 48.1 bln won

All News 09:39 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 48.1 billion won (US$43.1 million), down 21.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 62.9 billion won, down 27.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 25.9 percent to 914.7 billion won.
