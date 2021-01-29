Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card 2020 net profit up 15.9 pct. to 398.8 bln won

All News 09:39 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 398.8 billion won (US$357.4 million), up 15.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 534.3 billion won, up 18.8 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 2.2 percent to 3.36 trillion won.
