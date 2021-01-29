Go to Contents Go to Navigation

One Army official tests positive for new coronavirus

All News 11:17 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- An Army official stationed in the inter-Korean border city of Hwacheon tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.

The official underwent a virus test after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 while on vacation ahead of his planned discharge from the military, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 547.

Currently, 170 service members are in isolation in accordance with health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 4,231 people under stricter antivirus meansuresof its own as a preventive step, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, the country added 469 more COVID-19 cases, including 445 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 77,395, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

In the Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, troops belonging to the Army's 50th division check the driver of an ambulance for fever near its base in northern Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The military is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among its ranks. (Yonhap)

