Seoul stocks erase earlier gains Friday morning on bio, auto losses
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean benchmark stock index pared its earlier gains and turned to losses late Friday morning, led by a decline in auto and bio stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.35 points, or 0.6 percent, to 3,050.7 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI kicked off with mild gains after losing 4.4 percent in the past three sessions but then fell due to increased institutional and foreign selling.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.24 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 2.85 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 2.27 percent, and Celltrion moved down 0.6 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem went up 0.53 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, fell 2.31 percent.
Internet portal Naver slid 0.14 percent, and its rival Kakao shed 1.86 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,115.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.95 won from the previous session's close.
