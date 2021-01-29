Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s again, virus curbs set to be tweaked
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to below 500 again Friday due to fewer tests amid cold weather despite a continued rise in clusters tied to religious facilities, which has put health authorities in a more prudent mode about relaxing virus curbs.
The country added 469 more COVID-19 cases, including 445 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 77,395, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
----------------
Ex-coach of local triathlon team sentenced to 7 yrs in prison in abuse case
DAEGU -- A former triathlon coach accused of abusing triathlete Choi Sook-hyeon was sentenced to seven years in prison on fraud and assault charges on Friday.
The Daegu District Court handed down the term to Kim Gyu-bong, former head coach of the triathlon team at Gyeongju City Hall, for verbally and physically abusing Choi and taking money from athletes. Jang Yun-jung, the team's former captain, and teammate Kim Do-hwan were given a four-year prison term and a suspended prison term of 1 1/2 years, respectively, in the same case.
----------------
(2nd LD) SK hynix expects strong memory demand on server, mobile growth
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, said Friday it expected strong demand for memory chips this year on the back of growth in the server and mobile sectors after reporting robust fourth-quarter earnings amid the pandemic.
Its net income reached 1.76 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) during the October-December period, turning from a loss of 125.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
----------------
Seoul stocks erase earlier gains Friday morning on bio, auto losses
SEOUL -- The South Korean benchmark stock index pared its earlier gains and turned to losses late Friday morning, led by a decline in auto and bio stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.35 points, or 0.6 percent, to 3,050.7 points as of 11:20 a.m.
----------------
S. Korea to extend R&D support for bio convergence tech, medical devices
SEOUL -- South Korea's science ministry said Friday it will extend research and development (R&D) support for the bio-health sector, bolstering efforts to develop regenerative medicine and homegrown medical devices.
Under the Ministry of Science and ICT's bio-health strategy, the country will also expand R&D investment to converge cutting-edge technology, such as artificial intelligence, with new medicine development to boost efficiency.
----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. committed to keeping readiness of USFK through exercises: Pentagon official
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remains committed to maintaining the readiness of American troops in South Korea through military exercises, a Pentagon official said Thursday.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also highlighted the importance of troop readiness amid North Korea's continued pursuit of new advanced weapons, such as the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
