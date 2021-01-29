Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG International swings to black in 2020

All News 13:16 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 361.6 billion won (US$323.8 million), swinging from a loss of 14.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 159.8 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 134.8 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 7.1 percent to 11.28 trillion won.
