Hyundai Wia 2020 net income down 2.8 pct. to 53.7 bln won
All News 14:10 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 53.7 billion won (US$47.9 million), down 2.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 72 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 101.9 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 9.9 percent to 6.59 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
3
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
4
New virus cases in 400s again; virus curbs set to be tweaked
-
5
High-profile N. Korean defector leaves for U.S. for congressional hearing on anti-leaflet law