Hyundai Wia 2020 net income down 2.8 pct. to 53.7 bln won

All News 14:10 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 53.7 billion won (US$47.9 million), down 2.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 72 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 101.9 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 9.9 percent to 6.59 trillion won.
(END)

