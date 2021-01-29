Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Jan. 22 -- N. Korean nuclear activities pose serious threat to peace: White House
25 -- N.K. propaganda outlet mentions Biden's election for first time
26 -- Ex-CIA and N. Korea expert Jung Park named deputy assistant secretary for East Asia
28 -- U.S. committed to keeping readiness of USFK through exercises: Pentagon
(END)
