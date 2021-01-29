Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Jan. 22 -- N. Korean nuclear activities pose serious threat to peace: White House

25 -- N.K. propaganda outlet mentions Biden's election for first time

26 -- Ex-CIA and N. Korea expert Jung Park named deputy assistant secretary for East Asia

28 -- U.S. committed to keeping readiness of USFK through exercises: Pentagon
