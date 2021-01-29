Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. propaganda outlet mentions Biden's election for first time
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet has mentioned Joe Biden's election as U.S. president for the first time over the weekend, though official state media have stayed mum on his administration.
DPRK Today, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the mention of Biden on Saturday, citing a report from Jaju Sibo, a pro-unification online media outlet in South Korea.
"The U.S. Congress failed to declare Biden as the president on this day and had to confirm Biden as the winner the following day," DPRK Today said, referring to the insurrection at the Capitol on the day Congress was set to certify Biden as the new president.
------------
N.K. state media slams Japan's defense chief for remarks over miliary parade
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state news agency on Tuesday strongly slammed Japan's defense chief for his recent remarks over a military parade held in Pyongyang, saying Tokyo is just making a fuss and inciting hostility toward its country.
North Korea conducted a massive military parade in central Pyongyang in mid-January, showing off a new submarine-launched ballistic missile and other state-of-the-art weaponry.
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that Tokyo is working to collect and analyze information linked to weapons unveiled during the parade.
------------
N.K. paper calls for drawing up 'realistic' economic plans
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Tuesday for putting together thorough and workable plans to carry out a five-year economic development goal unveiled during a recent party meeting, urging its people to break away from the practice of setting far-fetched objectives.
At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party earlier this month, the North put forward the new economic development plan focusing on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.
During the meeting, leader Kim Jong-un criticized officials for drafting economic goals without factoring in realistic conditions in its five-year economic plan and being "engrossed in subjective desires."
------------
N.K. paper calls for heightened alert against pandemic as global cases exceed 100 mln
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday urged the people to keep their guard up against the coronavirus pandemic as the number of global COVID-19 cases has exceeded 100 million.
"The cases of the new coronavirus have now exceeded 100 million with the death toll rising well over 2.14 million," said the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party. "We need to keep alert and ramp up emergency antivirus efforts more than ever."
The paper called on the people to carry out the ongoing antivirus work as if it were a war, saying they should not let down their guard and must stay resolute to ward off an outbreak that could occur at any moment.
------------
N.K. paper stresses importance of admitting flaws along path to economic progress
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday stressed the importance of admitting flaws and fixing them at the right time as the country steps up efforts to carry out key policy goals unveiled in a rare party meeting earlier this month.
"Revolutionaries must strictly stay away from praising one's own accomplishments and drifting into indolence, which is equal to giving up their struggle for the revolution," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.
"Our revolution can only move a step higher when we boldly admit any bias and flaws blocking the path to progress and overcome them at the right time," the paper said.
------------
N.K. calls on beefed-up efforts for 'self-reliance' to achieve five-year economic plan
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper Thursday urged stepped-up efforts to realize a self-reliant economy and carry out key policy goals unveiled in a rare party meeting earlier this month.
At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted the failure to meet the country's previous five-year development goals and put forward a new five-year plan focusing on self-reliance.
"The socialist economic construction is the most crucial task facing us today, and all-out efforts to achieve the five-year plan accompany a fierce battle against enemies," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.
(END)
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
3
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
4
New virus cases in 400s again; virus curbs set to be tweaked
-
5
High-profile N. Korean defector leaves for U.S. for congressional hearing on anti-leaflet law