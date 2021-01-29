Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
N. Korea has consistent direction, changing tactics to develop nukes: U.S. official
WASHINGTON, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States must focus on North Korea's consistent pursuit of nuclear weapons, rather than its tactics of diplomacy to either buy time for its weapons development or lessen international pressure, a U.S. intelligence official said Friday.
Sydney Seiler, national intelligence officer for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council, also argued South Korea must realize that North Korea's nuclear weapons pose direct threats to the South.
"There are periods of provocations and coercive behavior, periods where we see missile launches, nuclear tests, conventional shows of force ... And then a shift of periods of engagement of diplomacy to exact concessions, buy time for the program and mitigate pressure," Seiler said in a webinar hosted by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
N. Korean nuclear activities pose serious threat to peace: Psaki
WASHINGTON, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's nuclear weapons and proliferation activities pose a "serious" threat to peace and the new U.S. administration will come up with a strategy to keep the country and its allies safe, a White House spokesperson said Friday.
The remarks from Jen Psaki marked the first time a ranking White House official has directly addressed the North Korean nuclear issue since Joe Biden took office on Wednesday.
"Our president's view is, of course -- that is without question -- that North Korea's nuclear ballistic missile and other proliferation related activities constitute a serious threat to the international peace and security of the world," she told a press briefing.
Biden's negotiators face choice between incremental N.K. nuke dismantlement or 'big deal': CRS report
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. negotiators under the new Joe Biden administration could face a choice between the pursuit of an incremental dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear program and a big deal calling for its complete denuclearization, a congressional report has said.
The recently updated Congressional Research Service (CRS) report on diplomacy with Pyongyang comes as White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Friday that the administration will adopt a "new strategy" in handling North Korean threats through a thorough policy review.
"If talks restart under Biden, U.S. negotiators -- and members of Congress conducting oversight -- could face the question of whether to aim for incremental dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear program in step with gradual sanctions relief, or to try for a 'big deal' and demand that complete denuclearization precede full sanctions relief," said the report updated on Jan. 12.
Ex-CIA and N. Korea expert named deputy assistant secretary for East Asia
WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Jung Pak, a former Central Intelligence Agency official and North Korea expert, said Tuesday she has been named new deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.
The announcement came hours after Antony Blinken took office as the top U.S. diplomat.
"I am excited to announce that I've joined @StateDept as Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian & Pacific Affairs," Pak wrote on her Twitter account, also congratulating Blinken on his appointment.
U.S. will work with China, Russia to denuclearize N. Korea: UN envoy
WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The United States will work with its Japanese and South Korean allies, but also with China and Russia to denuclearize North Korea, the appointee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield also said the former Donald Trump administration may have failed to rid the North of its nuclear weapons because it tried to go "alone."
"We certainly have to reengage with our allies. Again, this is not something we can do alone," she said in her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
U.S. committed to keeping readiness of USFK through exercises: Pentagon official
WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Lloyd Austin remains committed to maintaining the readiness of American troops in South Korea through military exercises, a Pentagon official said Thursday.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also highlighted the importance of troop readiness amid North Korea's continued pursuit of new advanced weapons, such as the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
"We recognize the value of training and exercises to keep forces ready, and no place is that more important than on the Korean Peninsula," he told a press briefing.
Over 60 pct of N. Koreans face food insecurity amid global pandemic: U.S. report
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- More than 60 percent of North Korea's population is facing food insecurity as the global coronavirus pandemic has undercut food supplies in the impoverished country, a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed Thursday.
According to the report by the department's Economic Research Service, 63.1 percent or 16.2 million people in North Korea suffered food insecurity in 2020.
Food insecurity occurs when people fall short of the nutritional target of 2,100 kilocalories per day.
