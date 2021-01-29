KOSPI 2,976.21 DN 92.84 points (close)
All News 15:33 January 29, 2021
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
3
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
4
New virus cases in 400s again; virus curbs set to be tweaked
-
5
High-profile N. Korean defector leaves for U.S. for congressional hearing on anti-leaflet law