KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 16,700 DN 1,200
SK 311,000 DN 11,000
ShinpoongPharm 81,000 DN 5,900
Handsome 31,100 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 14,650 DN 600
COWAY 69,700 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 441,000 DN 17,000
IBK 7,830 DN 250
DONGSUH 30,850 UP 850
NCsoft 953,000 DN 15,000
SamsungEng 12,350 DN 700
SAMSUNG C&T 130,000 DN 4,000
PanOcean 4,550 DN 175
SAMSUNG CARD 29,700 DN 1,150
CheilWorldwide 19,300 DN 800
KT 23,950 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL171500 DN8000
LOTTE TOUR 15,550 DN 150
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,600 DN 2,600
KT&G 80,200 DN 1,200
LG Display 21,750 DN 1,250
Kangwonland 23,550 DN 350
NAVER 343,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO KPS 27,100 DN 350
LGH&H 1,557,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 917,000 DN 21,000
KEPCO E&C 17,050 0
DongwonF&B 178,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,200 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,250 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 153,000 DN 11,500
Celltrion 324,000 DN 10,500
Huchems 21,400 DN 850
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,200 DN 1,400
KIH 81,300 DN 4,700
LOTTE Himart 39,300 DN 500
GS 36,250 DN 700
(MORE)
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
3
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
4
New virus cases in 400s again; virus curbs set to be tweaked
-
5
High-profile N. Korean defector leaves for U.S. for congressional hearing on anti-leaflet law