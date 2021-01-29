S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 29, 2021
All News 16:30 January 29, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.670 0.677 -0.7
3-year TB 0.971 0.977 -0.6
10-year TB 1.768 1.764 +0.4
2-year MSB 0.875 0.884 -0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.092 2.097 -0.5
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
