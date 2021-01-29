Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hotel Shilla shifts to loss in 2020

All News 16:33 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net loss of 283.3 billion won (US$253.3 million), shifting from a profit of 169.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 185.3 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 295.9 billion won from the previous year. Annual sales fell 44.2 percent to 3.18 trillion won.
