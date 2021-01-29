Hyosung Q4 net income up 3.1 pct. to 45.5 bln won
All News 18:02 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 45.5 billion won (US$40.7 million), up 3.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 78.8 billion won, up 58.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 4.1 percent to 819.9 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
3
New virus cases in 400s again; virus curbs set to be tweaked
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s again, virus curbs set to be tweaked
-
5
High-profile N. Korean defector leaves for U.S. for congressional hearing on anti-leaflet law