Hyosung Q4 net income up 3.1 pct. to 45.5 bln won

All News 18:02 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 45.5 billion won (US$40.7 million), up 3.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 78.8 billion won, up 58.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 4.1 percent to 819.9 billion won.
