Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung 2020 net income down 99.2 pct. to 1.2 bln won

All News 18:03 January 29, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 1.2 billion won (US$1.1 million), down 99.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 31.3 percent on-year to 138.8 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 12.4 percent to 2.78 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!