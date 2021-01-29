Hyosung 2020 net income down 99.2 pct. to 1.2 bln won
All News 18:03 January 29, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 1.2 billion won (US$1.1 million), down 99.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 31.3 percent on-year to 138.8 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 12.4 percent to 2.78 trillion won.
(END)
