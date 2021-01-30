Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 30, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-5 Snow 0
Incheon 05/-3 Snow 0
Suwon 06/-6 Snow 0
Cheongju 07/-5 Snow 0
Daejeon 09/-5 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 05/-11 Snow 0
Gangneung 09/-4 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 09/-3 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 10/-4 Cloudy 30
Jeju 12/03 Sunny 0
Daegu 10/-7 Cloudy 0
Busan 11/-3 Sunny 10
(END)
