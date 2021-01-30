Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 30, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-5 Snow 0

Incheon 05/-3 Snow 0

Suwon 06/-6 Snow 0

Cheongju 07/-5 Snow 0

Daejeon 09/-5 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 05/-11 Snow 0

Gangneung 09/-4 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 09/-3 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 10/-4 Cloudy 30

Jeju 12/03 Sunny 0

Daegu 10/-7 Cloudy 0

Busan 11/-3 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!