Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae, opposition leader clash over files on nuclear plant in N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, opposition in collision over files on nuclear plant in N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. Defense Department shows signs of differences with S. Korea over transfer of wartime command (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. puts brakes on S. Korea's plan on swift transfer of wartime command (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, opposition clash over files on nuclear plant in N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Industry ministry might have ordered earlier closure of Wolsong nuclear plant (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lawmakers to propose impeachment of judge on Feb. 1 (Hankyoreh)
-- Cluster infection at Hanyang University Hospital dashes hopes of easing social distancing rules (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI falls below 3,000 points on foreign selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI falls below 3,000 despite retail buying frenzy (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
1
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
2
New virus cases in 400s again; virus curbs set to be tweaked
-
3
Controversy erupts over Seoul's possible push to build nuke plant in N. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's to be first
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 400s again, virus curbs set to be tweaked