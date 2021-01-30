Youngest brother of late Hyundai Group founder dead at 84
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Chung Sang-young, honorary chairman of the chemical maker KCC Group and the youngest brother of the late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-young, died of a chronic illness on Saturday. He was 84 years old.
Chung Sang-young's passing marks the end of an era in South Korean business. He had been the last surviving member of the first generation of the famed Chung family that founded Hyundai and other affiliates.
Chung founded what is now KCC, short for Kumgang Korea Chemical, in August 1958. By 1974, Chung got into the paint business with Koryo Paint. He then spun off a construction wing to launch what is now KCC Engineering and Construction in 1989.
By 2005, the early chemical company and the paint manufacturer had merged to become KCC.
Chung remained hands-on even after becoming an honorary chairman in 2000, and went to work every day until the end of last year.
Chung is survived by his wife and three sons, including KCC Chairman Chung Mong-jin.
