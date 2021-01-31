Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 31, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-4 Sunny 60

Incheon 09/-2 Sunny 60

Suwon 10/-4 Sunny 60

Cheongju 10/-3 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 12/-4 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/-8 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 11/-1 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 12/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 12/-1 Sunny 60

Jeju 15/05 Sunny 60

Daegu 11/-3 Cloudy 30

Busan 12/00 Cloudy 30

(END)

