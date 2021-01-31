Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 31, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-4 Sunny 60
Incheon 09/-2 Sunny 60
Suwon 10/-4 Sunny 60
Cheongju 10/-3 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 12/-4 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/-8 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 11/-1 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 12/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 12/-1 Sunny 60
Jeju 15/05 Sunny 60
Daegu 11/-3 Cloudy 30
Busan 12/00 Cloudy 30
