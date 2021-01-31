(LEAD) S. Korea extends tougher virus curbs for 2 weeks ahead of holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Sunday to extend tougher social distancing measures for another two weeks, as it is wary of a pileup in cluster infections ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The country will maintain the Level 2.5 measures, the second-highest in its five-tier scheme, in the greater Seoul area and Level 2 in other regions until Feb. 14, according to health authorities.
It will also continue to ban private gatherings of five or more people in an effort to rein in the spread of the new coronavirus ahead of the holiday, set for Feb. 11-14.
The move is apparently aimed at helping the country smoothly begin COVID-19 vaccinations next month and start the school spring semester in March.
"The third wave of the pandemic, which seemed to be flattening, has hit the country again," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a government response meeting held at the Seoul government complex.
"Given the condition, the government decided to maintain the current social distancing rules and health protocols for another two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holiday," he said.
The government was mulling over whether to ease social distancing measures to help revive the economy battered by the pandemic. But it decided not to do so as cluster infections tied to mission schools and hospitals have continued unabated, compounding the government's such efforts.
After the third wave of the pandemic reached a record high of 1,241 on Dec. 25, new virus infections fell to a two-month low of 346 on Jan. 22.
But infections increased again and the virus reproduction rate, which refers to the number of people that a COVID-19 patient infects, rose over 1, indicating the virus keeps spreading.
The ban on private gatherings of five or more people is expected to help stem the spread of the virus during the Lunar New Year holiday, as Koreans travel across the nation to meet their family members and relatives during one of the country's biggest traditional holidays.
The country set a special two-week quarantine period that will start Monday on concerns that new infections could resurge after the holiday.
Other existing quarantine measures will be kept intact. Restaurants and cafes in the wider Seoul area can provide dining-in services until 9 p.m. Only takeaway and delivery are permitted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The country will suspend operations of bars, night clubs and other high-risk facilities for another two weeks.
Chung also said the country will get enough Pfizer vaccine doses for 60,000 people in mid-February and enough AstraZeneca vaccine doses for up to 2.19 million people in the first half of this year.
The nation plans to carry out a pan-government mock training for COVID-19 vaccinations between Monday and Wednesday.
The country added 355 more COVID-19 cases Sunday, including 325 local infections, raising the total caseload to 78,205, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
