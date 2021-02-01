Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea's push to build nuclear plant in N.K. impossible, political offensive crosses the line (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Basic income' an uneasy experiment (Kookmin Daily)

-- Family gatherings of five or more people prohibited during Lunar New Year holiday (Donga llbo)

-- Food prices double (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gyeonggi governor tops 30 percent for first time in presidential hopeful poll (Segye Times)

-- Deleted document on nuclear plant in N.K. shows S. Korea reviewed Sinpo, DMZ (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Anti-nuclear groups voice opposition saying gov't inspected them (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party officials say USB drive given to N.K. leader included plan on thermal power station, not nuclear plant (Hankyoreh)

-- Hyundai Motor picks SK Innovation batteries for electric vehicle (Hankook Ilbo)

-- PM says S. Korea will come up with 'groundbreaking plan to supply high density housing' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Professionalism, experience becomes more important in recruitment for college graduates (Korea Economic Daily)

