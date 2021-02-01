Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's push to build nuclear plant in N.K. impossible, political offensive crosses the line (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Basic income' an uneasy experiment (Kookmin Daily)
-- Family gatherings of five or more people prohibited during Lunar New Year holiday (Donga llbo)
-- Food prices double (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gyeonggi governor tops 30 percent for first time in presidential hopeful poll (Segye Times)
-- Deleted document on nuclear plant in N.K. shows S. Korea reviewed Sinpo, DMZ (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Anti-nuclear groups voice opposition saying gov't inspected them (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party officials say USB drive given to N.K. leader included plan on thermal power station, not nuclear plant (Hankyoreh)
-- Hyundai Motor picks SK Innovation batteries for electric vehicle (Hankook Ilbo)
-- PM says S. Korea will come up with 'groundbreaking plan to supply high density housing' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Professionalism, experience becomes more important in recruitment for college graduates (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Nuke promise alleged at summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 curfew, gatherings ban to extend through Seollal (Korea Herald)
-- Strong distancing rules to remain for 2 more weeks (Korea Times)
(END)
