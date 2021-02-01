Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:27 February 01, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea's push to build nuclear plant in N.K. impossible, political offensive crosses the line (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Basic income' an uneasy experiment (Kookmin Daily)
-- Family gatherings of five or more people prohibited during Lunar New Year holiday (Donga llbo)
-- Food prices double (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gyeonggi governor tops 30 percent for first time in presidential hopeful poll (Segye Times)
-- Deleted document on nuclear plant in N.K. shows S. Korea reviewed Sinpo, DMZ (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Anti-nuclear groups voice opposition saying gov't inspected them (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party officials say USB drive given to N.K. leader included plan on thermal power station, not nuclear plant (Hankyoreh)
-- Hyundai Motor picks SK Innovation batteries for electric vehicle (Hankook Ilbo)
-- PM says S. Korea will come up with 'groundbreaking plan to supply high density housing' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Professionalism, experience becomes more important in recruitment for college graduates (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nuke promise alleged at summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 curfew, gatherings ban to extend through Seollal (Korea Herald)
-- Strong distancing rules to remain for 2 more weeks (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!