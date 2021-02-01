(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 1)

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has decided to proceed with a motion to impeach Lim Seong-geun, a senior judge in the Busan High Court, and pass it at the National Assembly this week. Given the difficulties of punishing judges through normal judicial procedures due to legal protections, impeachment of judges is allowed when they violate the law in an exceptional way. Although two motions to impeach a chief justice and a justice of the Supreme Court were submitted to the legislature in the past, they were not approved.