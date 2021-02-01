Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports up 11.4 pct in Jan. on robust chip shipments

All News 09:00 February 01, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outbound shipments soared 11.4 percent in January from a year earlier on the back of brisk demand for chips, data showed Monday, although the global resurgence of new virus cases still hindered the full-fledged recovery.

Exports came to US$48 billion last month, compared with $43 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports edged up 3.1 percent to $44 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.96 billion.

The January figure beat market expectations. According to a poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, the country's January exports were expected to have risen 9.7 percent on-year.

In December, the monthly exports advanced 12.6 percent on-year to reach $51.4 billion. It marked the first time since November 2018 for the export volume to surpass the $50 billion mark.

South Korean exports had extended their slump to a sixth month in a row in August due to the COVID-19 fallout before rebounding in September on increased shipments of chips. In October, exports again tumbled due to a resurgence in the virus. In the following month, exports again rebounded.

Last year, the country's outbound shipments came to US$512.8 billion, down 5.4 percent from 2019. The South Korean economy, Asia's fourth-largest, suffered a 1 percent retreat last year, marking the sharpest-ever contraction since the 1997 financial crisis.

The central bank expects Asia's fourth-largest economy to grow 3 percent this year on the back of the recovery of exports.

