Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 01, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/05 Cloudy 20

Incheon 07/05 Cloudy 20

Suwon 09/04 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 13/04 Rain 30

Daejeon 13/06 Rain 30

Chuncheon 07/01 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 14/07 Sunny 20

Jeonju 13/06 Rain 20

Gwangju 13/07 Rain 30

Jeju 13/12 Rain 80

Daegu 13/05 Rain 30

Busan 12/09 Rain 30

