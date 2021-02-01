Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 01, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/05 Cloudy 20
Incheon 07/05 Cloudy 20
Suwon 09/04 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 13/04 Rain 30
Daejeon 13/06 Rain 30
Chuncheon 07/01 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 14/07 Sunny 20
Jeonju 13/06 Rain 20
Gwangju 13/07 Rain 30
Jeju 13/12 Rain 80
Daegu 13/05 Rain 30
Busan 12/09 Rain 30
(END)
