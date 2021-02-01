Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on pharmaceutical gains

All News 09:22 February 01, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, led by strong pharmaceutical gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 15.35 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,991.56 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Top cap Samsung Electronics slipped 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.22 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 1.64 percent, and Celltrion jumped 6.64 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 0.55 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.41 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.87 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,118.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.3 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!