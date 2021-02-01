(2nd LD) SSG Electros? Shinsegae applies for trademark on potential new baseball team name

On a personal level, Kim is experiencing a team sale for the second time. He was pitching for the Ssangbangwool Raiders in 2000 when the team was sold due to financial strain and SK stepped in as the new owner. The major difference: the writing was on the wall for the Raiders' future back then because of the club's financial situation, but few on the Wyverns, if any, saw the sale to Shinsegae coming.