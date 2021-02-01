SK Group chief appointed as new KCCI chief
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The chief of SK Group was appointed as the new head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a powerful business lobby group, the KCCI said Monday.
Member chairs unanimously agreed to tap SK Group Chairman Chey as the sole candidate for the new chief to succeed incumbent Chairman Park Yong-maan, who has served in the post for over seven years, the KCCI said.
The incumbent chief Park, chairman of Doosan Group, is scheduled to step down next month.
Chey's appointment will be finalized in a temporary meeting of its members slated for Feb. 23, the KCCI said.
It is the first time for the head of the nation's big four conglomerates -- Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK and LG -- to lead the KCCI.
SK Group is the nation's No. 3 conglomerate, whose businesses cover semiconductors, telecom, refineries, batteries and more.
The KCCI is composed of 73 regional chambers of commerce and more than 100 major institutions and organizations. The business lobby group represents approximately 180,000 member companies of all sizes and sectors, ranging from big businesses to SMEs.
