Seoul stocks add gains on pharmaceutical gains
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning, led by strong pharmaceutical gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3,019.32 points, or 1.45 percent, to 3,019.32 as of 11:20 a.m.
The key index recovered the 3,000-point threshold as foreigners and institutions turned to net buyers after their four-day selling streak.
Top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.98 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.82 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics hiked 2.14 percent. Celltrion spiked 13.58 percent, following reports that its drug Remsima SC for the treatment of autoimmune diseases won sales approval in Canada.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 2.4 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.41 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.09 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,117.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.25 won from the previous session's close.
