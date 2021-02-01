KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,770 UP 20
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,150 UP 1,650
POSCO 253,000 UP 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 69,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 194,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,000 UP 950
KUMHOTIRE 3,915 UP 140
DB INSURANCE 37,600 UP 800
GCH Corp 43,300 DN 700
SamsungElec 83,000 UP 1,000
NHIS 11,800 UP 750
Hyosung 79,300 UP 5,100
LOTTE 32,950 UP 500
LotteChilsung 118,500 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 745,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiMtr 238,500 UP 9,500
AmoreG 59,600 UP 700
SK Discovery 66,200 UP 2,200
LS 66,800 UP 2,400
GC Corp 423,000 DN 500
Binggrae 56,400 UP 400
GS E&C 41,750 UP 3,600
Daesang 26,550 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,200 UP 40
ORION Holdings 13,650 UP 250
SamyangFood 92,000 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,300 UP 1,800
CJ CheilJedang 434,000 UP 8,000
Daewoong 47,500 UP 750
SsangyongCement 6,630 UP 170
BukwangPharm 22,700 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,700 DN 700
NEXENTIRE 6,520 UP 300
CHONGKUNDANG 188,000 UP 4,500
KCC 200,500 UP 2,000
SKBP 149,000 UP 4,000
Hanwha 32,900 UP 750
LGInt 26,550 UP 150
DB HiTek 63,300 UP 1,800
CJ 97,000 UP 2,900
(MORE)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
4
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
Defective inverter module blamed for towing of 214-class submarine
-
3
4 U.S. B-52H bombers deployed to Guam
-
4
S. Korea in final stage of assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea extends tougher virus curbs for 2 weeks ahead of holiday