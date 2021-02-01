Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 February 01, 2021

JWPHARMA 31,000 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 170,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,550 UP 350
Kogas 31,550 UP 550
DongkukStlMill 7,800 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 20,200 UP 300
DWEC 6,460 UP 560
DL E&C 118,000 UP 6,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,550 UP 700
KiaMtr 90,000 UP 7,500
IlyangPharm 59,100 UP 8,100
SK hynix 125,000 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 520,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,500 UP 3,250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,800 UP 600
TaekwangInd 933,000 UP 94,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,500 UP 2,500
ShinhanGroup 31,450 UP 800
HITEJINRO 32,750 UP 850
Yuhan 66,900 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 52,300 UP 900
DL 64,800 UP 3,800
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 6,000
KAL 29,450 UP 750
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,880 UP 130
LG Corp. 103,000 UP 3,900
POSCO CHEMICAL 134,500 0
BoryungPharm 21,150 DN 250
L&L 12,150 UP 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,700 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,450 UP 650
Shinsegae 237,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 283,500 UP 1,000
F&F 105,000 UP 2,500
Youngone Corp 35,450 UP 50
OCI 108,500 UP 10,100
Celltrion 371,000 UP 47,000
DWS 52,100 UP 7,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,830 UP 330
(MORE)

