KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
JWPHARMA 31,000 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 170,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,550 UP 350
Kogas 31,550 UP 550
DongkukStlMill 7,800 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 20,200 UP 300
DWEC 6,460 UP 560
DL E&C 118,000 UP 6,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,550 UP 700
KiaMtr 90,000 UP 7,500
IlyangPharm 59,100 UP 8,100
SK hynix 125,000 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 520,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,500 UP 3,250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,800 UP 600
TaekwangInd 933,000 UP 94,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,500 UP 2,500
ShinhanGroup 31,450 UP 800
HITEJINRO 32,750 UP 850
Yuhan 66,900 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 52,300 UP 900
DL 64,800 UP 3,800
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 6,000
KAL 29,450 UP 750
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,880 UP 130
LG Corp. 103,000 UP 3,900
POSCO CHEMICAL 134,500 0
BoryungPharm 21,150 DN 250
L&L 12,150 UP 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,700 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,450 UP 650
Shinsegae 237,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 283,500 UP 1,000
F&F 105,000 UP 2,500
Youngone Corp 35,450 UP 50
OCI 108,500 UP 10,100
Celltrion 371,000 UP 47,000
DWS 52,100 UP 7,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,830 UP 330
(MORE)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
4
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
Defective inverter module blamed for towing of 214-class submarine
-
3
4 U.S. B-52H bombers deployed to Guam
-
4
S. Korea in final stage of assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea extends tougher virus curbs for 2 weeks ahead of holiday