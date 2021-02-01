KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 124,500 UP 3,500
GS Retail 35,100 UP 400
Hanssem 96,000 UP 1,200
SGBC 126,000 UP 24,500
Ottogi 567,000 UP 6,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 UP 350
NamsunAlum 4,370 DN 60
MERITZ SECU 3,585 UP 60
HtlShilla 81,100 UP 200
Hanmi Science 79,600 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 206,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 287,500 UP 3,500
HyundaiMipoDock 46,350 UP 3,250
LS ELECTRIC 61,900 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 55,300 UP 1,600
S-Oil 69,200 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 207,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,000 UP 4,000
HMM 14,000 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 93,600 UP 2,800
KorZinc 433,500 UP 27,500
KumhoPetrochem 244,500 DN 3,000
Mobis 335,500 UP 18,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,900 UP 250
HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 UP 150
S-1 83,300 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,500 UP 290
SYC 63,000 UP 800
KSOE 99,900 UP 5,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,500 UP 1,700
SKTelecom 245,500 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 71,700 DN 700
HyundaiElev 43,050 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,650 UP 250
Hanon Systems 17,600 UP 900
SK 329,000 UP 18,000
ShinpoongPharm 85,100 UP 4,100
Handsome 31,200 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 15,100 UP 450
COWAY 72,600 UP 2,900
