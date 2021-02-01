KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,000 UP 1,500
ZINUS 100,000 DN 1,500
Hanchem 197,000 UP 4,000
KG DONGBU STL 11,050 UP 450
SamsungSecu 38,650 UP 900
KEPCO 22,850 0
IBK 8,160 UP 330
DONGSUH 31,400 UP 550
SamsungEng 12,550 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 130,500 UP 500
PanOcean 4,625 UP 75
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 UP 1,200
CheilWorldwide 19,850 UP 550
KT 24,050 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL174000 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 16,700 UP 1,150
LG Uplus 12,100 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,000 UP 400
KT&G 80,100 DN 100
DHICO 11,950 UP 200
Doosanfc 57,900 UP 2,200
LG Display 22,750 UP 1,000
Kangwonland 23,600 UP 50
NAVER 348,000 UP 5,000
Kakao 441,500 UP 500
NCsoft 953,000 0
KIWOOM 145,500 UP 4,500
DSME 25,600 UP 1,150
DSINFRA 8,770 UP 610
DongwonF&B 178,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 27,200 UP 100
LGH&H 1,564,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 950,000 UP 33,000
KEPCO E&C 17,150 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,300 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,550 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 158,000 UP 5,000
Huchems 21,900 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,500 UP 300
KIH 84,600 UP 3,300
(MORE)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
4
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
Defective inverter module blamed for towing of 214-class submarine
-
3
4 U.S. B-52H bombers deployed to Guam
-
4
S. Korea in final stage of assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea extends tougher virus curbs for 2 weeks ahead of holiday