KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 39,450 UP 150
GS 37,300 UP 1,050
CJ CGV 27,100 UP 250
LIG Nex1 37,900 UP 750
Fila Holdings 42,800 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,500 UP 8,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,150 UP 2,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,730 UP 60
AMOREPACIFIC 223,000 0
FOOSUNG 12,200 UP 250
SK Innovation 316,000 UP 36,000
POONGSAN 28,800 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 42,100 UP 1,800
Hansae 15,850 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 80,300 UP 3,600
CSWIND 172,000 UP 12,000
GKL 15,350 0
KOLON IND 41,950 UP 1,050
HanmiPharm 379,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 5,690 UP 180
emart 169,500 UP 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY439 50 UP2800
KOLMAR KOREA 51,300 DN 200
HANJINKAL 61,500 UP 500
DoubleUGames 64,900 UP 2,400
CUCKOO 98,700 UP 2,200
COSMAX 103,000 0
MANDO 71,700 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 813,000 UP 20,000
INNOCEAN 63,800 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 31,100 UP 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,600 DN 350
Netmarble 139,500 UP 8,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S240500 UP5500
ORION 123,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,150 UP 850
BGF Retail 164,000 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 439,500 UP 18,500
HDC-OP 28,900 UP 1,550
WooriFinancialGroup 8,990 UP 190
(MORE)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
4
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
Defective inverter module blamed for towing of 214-class submarine
-
3
4 U.S. B-52H bombers deployed to Guam
-
4
S. Korea in final stage of assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea extends tougher virus curbs for 2 weeks ahead of holiday