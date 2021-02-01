Hyundai's Jan. sales rise 1.6 pct on domestic sales
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its sales rose 1.6 percent last month from a year earlier as robust domestic sales offset weak overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 319,959 vehicles in January, up from 314,825 units a year earlier, helped by strong sales of SUV models such as the Hyundai Palisade, the Genesis GV70 and GV80, the company said in a statement.
Overseas sales fell 2.5 percent to 260,458 autos last month from 267,234 a year earlier. But domestic sales jumped 25 percent to 59,501 from 47,591 during the same period, it said.
"The company will further promote the Genesis brand vehicles and launch the all-electric IONIQ brand to boost sales to achieve this year's sales target," the statement said.
Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles for the year, which is 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.
