Kia's Jan. sales rise 2.5 pct on SUVs
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Monday its sales grew 2.5 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by strong demand for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the domestic market.
Kia sold 226,298 vehicles in January, up from 220,734 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 12 percent on-year to 41,481 units, while overseas sales ticked up 0.6 percent to 184,817 units over the period, the carmaker said.
Kia's compact SUV Sportage was the bestselling model, selling 335,560 units in the global market.
The company said upbeat demand for its large SUVs, including the Carnival and Sorento, led the growth, and it expects a further rise in sales with the launch of new electric vehicles and value-added models.
The automaker said it aims to sell 2.92 million vehicles this year, 12 percent higher than its actual sales of 2.6 million units last year.
