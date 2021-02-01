Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) New virus cases at over 2-month low amid extended curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by the smallest amount in over two months to stay in the 300s for the second straight day on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend amid extended tough virus curbs.
The country added 305 more COVID-19 cases, including 285 local infections, raising the total caseload to 78,508, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Ex-N.K. diplomat says Pyongyang cannot seek denuclearization
SEOUL -- A former acting North Korean ambassador to Kuwait has said that Pyongyang won't give up its nuclear weapons because the arsenal is the key to the survival of leader Kim Jong-un's regime, a CNN report showed Monday.
Ryu Hyun-woo, who defected to South Korea in September 2019 while serving as acting chief of mission at the North's embassy in Kuwait, made the remark in an interview with CNN. His defection was made public only last week.
-----------------
(2nd LD) SK hynix completes construction of new chip plant in S. Korea
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, said Monday it has completed the construction of a new chip production line in the country as the company tries to expand its presence in the memory sector.
The world's second-largest DRAM maker held the completion ceremony of the M16 chip fabrication plant, located at its main production base in Icheon, south of Seoul, after over two years of construction.
-----------------
(LEAD) AstraZeneca vaccine is OK for all adults: panel
SEOUL -- A South Korean panel of experts has said that vaccines for the novel coronavirus by AstraZeneca can be administered to elderly people amid efficacy controversies, according to the country's drug safety agency Monday.
The independent advisory board announced its review on efficacy and safety of the vaccines developed by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant and Oxford University, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
-----------------
Moon urges no more 'regressive' politics amid controversy over alleged N. Korea power plant plan
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Monday for an end to "regressive, old-fashioned" politics that bring about conflicts among South Korean people, as he stressed the need for bipartisan efforts to improve their livelihoods in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
He urged the political circles "not to instigate confrontation and regenerate politics" with an act, akin to a "relic of an old era," that should be abandoned especially at a time when the people are facing difficulties from the coronavirus.
-----------------
BTS ranks among 10 best pop bands of all time on list by Esquire
SEOUL -- K-pop boy band BTS has been included in a list of the world's top 10 best pop bands in history selected by American men's magazine Esquire.
Esquire announced Friday (U.S. time) that it included the South Korean septet in the publication's retrospective feature article highlighting the "10 Best Pop Bands of All Time," crediting BTS for proving the "universal power of music."
-----------------
KBO team's new captain has straightforward goal for 2021: hit better
SEOUL -- Park Byung-ho, veteran first baseman for the Kiwoom Heroes, doesn't need to be reminded that he had a horrendous 2020 season at the plate.
Numbers speak for themselves; the 34-year-old batted only .223, his worst since joining the Heroes in a midseason trade from the LG Twins in 2011, and managed only 21 home runs, his fewest in a full season as a Hero. With only seven doubles in 93 games to go along with those homers, Park's slugging percentage came to just .450, more than 100 points worse than his career average in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks again cross 3,000 point threshold on foreign, institutional buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed back over the 3,000-point threshold Monday, led by foreign and institutional buying and strong advances by bio shares. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 80.32 points, or 2.7 percent, to close at 3,056.53 points.
