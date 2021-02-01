S. Korea expresses concerns over Myanmar coup
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed concerns Monday after Myanmar's military seized power in an apparent coup and declared a state of emergency following the detention of top civilian leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.
"(The government) is paying keen attention to the recent political situation in Myanmar with concerns," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
"In consideration of the fluid situation in Myanmar, the government will make all-out efforts to ensure the safety and rights of our citizens and businesses currently in Myanmar," it added.
About 3,800 South Koreans are thought to reside in the Southeast Asian country. There have been no reports of Koreans having suffered any damage related to the unstable political situation in the country, a Seoul official said.
In morning raids on Monday, Myanmar's military authorities detained leaders of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, doubling down on their claims of fraud in November elections in which her party won a landslide victory.
The military's control of the country drew international condemnation and raised fears that Myanmar's efforts to consolidate its democracy under a civilian leadership would be derailed.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
BTS earns five nominations for 2021 Korean Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Super Junior drops new album in Japan
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
5
NCT 127 to drop new EP in Japan next month
-
1
BLACKPINK goes back to basics in first livestream concert
-
2
Defective inverter module blamed for towing of 214-class submarine
-
3
4 U.S. B-52H bombers deployed to Guam
-
4
S. Korea in final stage of assembling first prototype of indigenous fighter jet
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea extends tougher virus curbs for 2 weeks ahead of holiday