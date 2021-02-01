All KBO spring training participants test negative for coronavirus
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- All participants in spring training for South Korean baseball have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the league office announced Monday.
Spring training for the 10 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) clubs began across the nation on Monday. And the league announced in the evening that 776 players, 255 coaches and managers, and 692 team officials -- 1,723 in total -- all tested negative.
The KBO mandated pre-camp testing for all players, coaches, trainers and front office staffers, plus all other individuals who will stay on site and come in close contact with team members. Only those with negative results are allowed to take part in spring training.
All clubs were required to submit the list of personnel subject to testing by last Monday and then hand in test results by last Saturday.
Those who will report to camp later must also submit negative test results.
Foreign players will not be subject to mandatory testing. Upon arriving in South Korea, they must undergo 14-day quarantine and must test negative for COVID-19 before they can be released, which negates the need to submit negative results to the league office.
During spring training, teams will be required to check temperatures of all participants at both their hotels and training sites.
Once exhibition games get under way, players and coaches will be required to wear masks at all times, except when they're on the field for practices and games.
The KBO has also asked players to adhere to social distancing rules currently in place nationwide, and to immediately report to their clubs if they develop symptoms associated with COVID-19.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
