Blinken says U.S. considering sanctions and incentives for N. Korea: report
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States is considering both sanctions and incentives as part of efforts to denuclearize North Korea, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.
In an interview with U.S. TV network NBC, the new secretary of state said President Joe Biden had asked his national security team to review U.S. policy toward North Korea "across the board" to identify the most effective ways to denuclearize the country.
Blinken earlier said the new administration will review the "entire" U.S. policy and approach toward North Korea.
While the review is apparently still under way, Blinken said the tools to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table may include additional sanctions "in coordination with U.S. allies," as well as diplomatic incentives, NBC reported.
The North has been staying away from denuclearization talks since the second summit between its leader Kim Jong-un and former U.S. President Donald Trump ended without a deal in Hanoi in February 2019. The first Trump-Kim summit was held in Singapore in June 2018.
Biden earlier criticized Trump's meetings with Kim for failing to make any progress while giving Kim global recognition as a leader.
Still, the new U.S. president has said he too may agree to meet with Kim if it would help move forward the North's denuclearization process.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
