(LEAD) Consumer prices grow at less than 1 pct for 4th month in Jan.
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from para 9; ADDS photo)
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices grew by less than 1 percent for the fourth straight month in January, data showed Tuesday, indicating that the country's inflationary pressure remains low amid the pandemic.
The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent on-year in January, compared with a 0.5 percent on-year gain the previous month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the fourth consecutive month that the on-year growth rate of the consumer inflation stayed in the 1 percent range.
Compared with a month earlier, the index grew 0.8 percent last month, following a 0.2 percent on-month rise in December.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose 0.4 percent on-year.
The country's inflationary pressure has remained subdued due largely to low oil prices and the fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Korean currency's gain against the U.S. dollar also pulled down imported prices, exerting downward pressure on the inflation.
Last year, the country's consumer prices grew 0.5 percent on-year. It marked the first time that inflation grew less than 1 percent for two straight years.
Affected by the outbreak of bird flu here, prices of livestock products, including chickens and ducks, jumped 11.5 percent on-year, the fastest growth since June 2014. Prices of eggs soared 15.2 percent, the data showed. Avian influenza has ravaged chicken farms across the nation since November last year.
Prices of petroleum products declined 8.6 percent from a year earlier, due to low oil prices.
Housing prices showed no letup despite the government's efforts to stabilize soaring home prices. Housing prices rose 0.7 percent on-year in January.
Still, the country's low inflationary pressure is expected to give South Korea's central bank more room to maintain an accommodative monetary stance.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) froze its policy rate at a record low of 0.5 percent in January amid lingering economic uncertainties over the pandemic. The bank aims to keep inflation at 2 percent over the medium term.
The BOK forecast the country's inflation to rise 1 percent this year, citing an economic recovery and a pickup in oil prices.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
