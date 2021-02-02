Tenants at KBO's only dome count blessings as spring training starts in cold, wet conditions

One of Park's teammates, Lee Jung-hoo, had an interesting take on the new-look camp. When the Heroes trained in Arizona, everything from going to the ballpark to eating meals was done as a team. He also had a roommate in the hotel. This year, everyone is commuting from home, and there are no team activities because of COVID-19 protocols. Players may be tempted to do things away from the field that they otherwise wouldn't have when they were all staying in the same hotel, Lee said.