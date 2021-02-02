Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 February 02, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-9 Cloudy 20
Incheon -3/-9 Cloudy 30
Suwon -2/-9 Cloudy 30
Cheongju -1/-6 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 00/-7 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -2/-11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 03/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju 00/-5 Sunny 60
Gwangju 02/-3 Cloudy 30
Jeju 05/02 Sunny 20
Daegu 03/-4 Cloudy 20
Busan 05/-1 Sunny 0
(END)
