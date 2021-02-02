Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 February 02, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-9 Cloudy 20

Incheon -3/-9 Cloudy 30

Suwon -2/-9 Cloudy 30

Cheongju -1/-6 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 00/-7 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -2/-11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 00/-5 Sunny 60

Gwangju 02/-3 Cloudy 30

Jeju 05/02 Sunny 20

Daegu 03/-4 Cloudy 20

Busan 05/-1 Sunny 0

